Starting 2025 on a roll, Maddock Films has already set the stage with Skyforce and Chhaava, and now they’re back with another exciting film—Bhool Chuk Maaf. Keeping the momentum going, the content studio has just dropped the teaser for this heartwarming romantic comedy.

The makers of Luka Chuppi and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Dinesh Vijan, present Bhool Chuk Maaf in association with Amazon MGM Studios. Directed and written by Karan Sharma, it features Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in a fresh pairing that promises to charm audiences.

Set in Varanasi, the film captures the essence of small-town romance. The story follows Ranjan, a hopeless romantic who secures a government job to marry his love, Titli. Kehte hai na nek karya karna zaroori hai varna atak jaogei? Just before the wedding, a series of unexpected events unfold in a twist of fate, turning his world upside down and leading to a hilarious yet heartfelt journey of love, fate, and redemption.

Maddock Films continues to bring fresh and engaging stories to the screen, and Bhool Chuk Maaf is no exception. The film promises to be a laugh riot that will also leave you with warmth in your heart.

With its vibrant setting, quirky characters, and a mix of humor and emotions, the film is expected to strike a chord with audiences of all ages. Rajkummar Rao’s impeccable comic timing and Wamiqa Gabbi’s effortless charm add to the excitement, making Bhool Chuk Maaf a must-watch entertainer this year!

Dinesh Vijan, in association with Amazon MGM Studios, brings you Bhool Chuk Maaf, hitting cinemas near you on April 10, 2025.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: When Raveena Tandon Confessed Having A Huge Crush On This Co-Star & Worked With Him In Multiple Movies: “I Used To Be Very Scared…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News