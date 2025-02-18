Apart from his glorious filmography, legendary actor Dharmendra is also known for his free-spirited nature. Even though it has been ages since he has left alcohol, the actor was once known as the ‘Biggest Boozer’ in Bollywood. However, he took this tag sportingly and also narrated some humorous anecdotes on the show Aap Ki Adaalat regarding his drinking shenanigans.

When Dharmendra Emptied Beer Bottles On The Sets Of Sholay

On the show Aap Ki Adaalat, Dharmendra recalled how he used to secretly drink beer from the stash of the movie’s cameraman, Jim. For the unversed, Jim used to carry around 5-6 beer bottles with him. Remembering the incident, the Yamla Pagla Deewana actor said, “Our cameraman, Jim, who was working with us on Sholay, had the habit of carrying 5-6 bottles of beer. I would sit behind him and secretly drink from his stock. When the people from the production told him that he had consumed 12 bottles, baffled, he reacted, ‘How did it happen? I don’t know!’ One day, he caught me. You should enjoy life.” Further reacting to being called as the biggest boozer in Bollywood back then, he said, “Mera liver bahot strong hai.”

Dharmendra Was Once Caught Drinking Beer By Co-Star Mousoumi Chatterjee

Apart from this, Dharmendra was once also caught drinking beer by his co-star Mousoumi Chatterjee. The Chupke Chupke actor was so passionate about beer that he had asked it to be prepared like a Lassi. Recalling the incident, he said, “Beer peene ka dil kiya dopahar ko… I had told them to make the beer frothy so that it looked like lassi. Moushumi saw this and said, ‘Aye, Dharmendra, yeh kya peeta hai?’ I lied by saying that I was having lassi. She knew I was lying so she asked me, ‘Thodi mujhe bhi dena.’ I burst out laughing and admitted that I was enjoying my beer. Beer peene se kuch nahi hota.”

However, Dharmendra consciously quit drinking to focus on his health after a few years. In 2010, following a health scare, he quit drinking permanently. His daughter Esha Deol had also confirmed the same.

