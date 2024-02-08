Esha Deol and her husband, Bharat Takhtani, have officially parted ways and announced their separation officially. The ex-couple has decided to keep the interests of their daughters Radhya and Miriya at the top of the priority list. Bharat and Esha got married in 2012 in a very intimate ceremony at the ISCKON temple. The couple earlier had a combined net worth of almost 180+ crore!

Bharat Takhtani is a jewelry businessman from Mumbai who owns a bangle company called RG Bangles and also manages his family’s company, Zar Jewels Private Limited. Esha and Bharat’s combined worth of 180+ crore is their individual assets minus the inheritance from their royal families.

While Esha will inherit from her father Dharmendra and mother Hema Malini‘s assets, Bharat also has a claim to inheritance in his family business of jewels. However, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani’s individual assets have major differences.

Esha Deol Owns Only 8.3%

Esha Deol’s net worth, as reported by ABP news, is only close to 15 crore. This figure comes to around 8% of her combined net worth with Bharat Takhtani. The actress has taken a break from work post-marriage and returned a few years ago through TV shows and short films.

Bharat Takhtani’s Empire

Bharat Takhtani’s net worth is around 165 crore, and his bangle business is a worthy asset he owns. His manufacturing setup, according to reports, is spread across 17,000 square feet with a staff of around 400+ people. He also has a manufacturing unit in Dubai to cater to the Middle East market.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESHA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

Esha Deol’s Annual Income

Esha Deol made her debut in 2002 with the film Koi Mere Dil Se Pooche, which was produced by Boney Kapoor. However, her breakthrough came through Dhoom, where she played a sizzling beauty. Her salary per film in those days was supposed to be 2 – 3 crore per film, but she decided to take a break after getting married. She welcomed her daughters Radhya and Miraya in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESHA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

Esha Deol’s Fee For Roadies

Esha entered Roadies X2 as the gang leader and was paid 10 – 12 lakh per episode for the stunt-based travel reality show. She was last seen in Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega, a web series streaming on Amazon Mini.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESHA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

Currently, Esha Deol has not been linked with any new projects, but it would be interesting to see her back on the silver screen soon.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sunny Deol, Dharmendra & Bobby Deol’s 1000 Crore Net Worth Combined To Grow: Abhay Deol’s Asset Worth 506% Higher!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News