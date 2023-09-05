For some time Bollywood actress Esha Deol has been in the news for different reasons. A couple of days back, she made headlines for hosting a special screening for stepbrother Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2. At the event, Esha was seen posing with Sunny and Bobby Deol. However, later she along with her mother Hema Malini was seen giving Gadar 2’s success bash a miss after remaining abset from Karan Deol’s wedding too.

Amid all this, she recently made headlines when she celebrated the special mention of her short film ‘Ek Duaa’ at the 69th National Awards in the Non-Feature Films category. Now speaking about the same, she opened up about regretting some career choices she made.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Not many know Esha Deol was supposed to play the leading lady ‘Billo’ – Bipasha Basu’s role in Vishal Bhardwaj Omkara and Rohit Shetty’s first Golmaal that starrer Rima Sen. She’s best known for her role in Dhoom and LoC. In a recent interview, Esha opened up about regretting passing on films which were a huge hit.

Esha Deol told Bollywood Bubble, “I regret passing on Golmaal. If I name all the films that I passed on, people would want to throw a slipper at me. But honestly speaking the people who went on to do those films and those characters have done a fantastic job. I even rejected Omkara. I was asked for the role that Bipasha Basu ended up playing, but she was absolutely… she justified that role. I am glad she did it, she was so good.”

Earlier speaking about Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, Esha had said she knew how much the Anil Sharma directorial meant for him and when the film is doing great at the box office, they as a family are equally happy, and it is well deserved. She had concluded by saying that only Sunny Deol can do what he did in a film like Gadar 2.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Esha Deol rejecting films like Omkara and Golmaal? Do let us know.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Says “What’s There To Love In The Name Of India? What Is The Meaning?” Credits Her Old Statement Of Calling The Name ‘India’ ‘Cheap Copy Of Western World’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News