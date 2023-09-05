Since morning, India has been the talk of the town ever since the rumours of renaming its name emerged. A while back, Amitabh Bachchan had taken to social media to react to the same indirectly and now it’s Kangana Ranaut who has credited her old statement of India being called Bharat. Sometime back, the Queen actress took to Twitter to re-share her old statement while reacting to India being renamed as Bharat.

She re-shared a news article of her old statement and wrote in the caption, “And some call it black magic …. It’s simply Grey matter honey. Congratulations to everyone!! Freed from a slave name … Jai Bharat.” Later reacting to a user’s Tweet about loving Bharat as much as Hindustan, Kangana Ranaut wrote in a long Tweet, “We are Bhartiya not Indians”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut wrote in the next Tweet, “What is there to love in this name? First of all they couldn’t pronounce ‘Sindhu’ toh usko bigad ke ‘ Indus’ kar diya. Phir kabhi Hindos kabhi Indos kuch bhi gol mol karke India bana diya. From the time of Mahabharata, all the kingdoms who participated in the Great War of Kurukshetra came under one continent called Bharat so why were they calling us Indu Sindu? Also the name Bharat is so meaningful, what is the meaning of India? I know they called Red Indians that because in olden English Indian simply meant a slave, they named us Indians because that was our new identity given to us by British. Even in olden days dictionary Indian’s meaning was mentioned as slave they recently changed it. Also it’s not our name we are Bhartiya not Indians.”

What is there to love in this name? First of all they couldn’t pronounce ‘Sindhu’ toh usko bigad ke ‘ Indus’ kar diya. Phir kabhi Hindos kabhi Indos kuch bhi gol mol karke India bana diya.

From the time of Mahabharata, all the kingdoms who participated in the Great War of… https://t.co/R11hrMcjbH — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 5, 2023

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut had once written a long note on why India should be called Bharat. Taking to her Koo account, she had written, “India can only rise if it’s rooted in its ancient spirituality and wisdom, that is the soul of our great civilisation. World will look up to us and we will emerge as a world leader if we go higher in urban growth but not be cheap copy of western world and remain deeply rooted in Vedas, Geeta and Yoga, can we please change this slave name India back to Bharat.”

And some call it black magic …. It’s simply Grey matter honey 🙃

Congratulations to everyone!!

Freed from a slave name …

Jai Bharat 🇮🇳 https://t.co/I6ZKs3CWNl — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 5, 2023

The Thalaivi actor further wrote in following post, “British gave us slave name India… which literally means east of Indus River. Really would you call a child small nose or second born or worse C section. What kind of a name is this? So rudimentary. Let me tell you meaning of Bharat. It’s made of three Sanskrit words BH (bhav), Ra (rag), ta (tal). Yes that’s who we were before we were enslaved, most culturally and aesthetically evolved civilisation. Every name has a vibration and British knew this they not only gave new names to places but even to people and important monuments. We must regain our lost glory, let’s start with the name Bharat.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut’s statement? Do let us know.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Sonu Nigam Exposed The Dark Side Of Bollywood’s Music Industry & How Male Composers Were Very Flirtatious, “Ek Opposite S*x Ka Attraction Hota Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News