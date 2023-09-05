Shah Rukh Khan is leaving no stone turned to promote and pray for Jawan. The film, which has been in the news for quite some time now, is closer to its release date and before it hits the big screens, the leading actors sought blessings at one of the prestigious temples, Tirupati Balaji. Since morning a video of SRK, along with his leading lady Nayanthara and daughter Suhana Khan, seeking blessings at the temple has surfaced on the web.

In the viral clip, SRK is seen wearing a white dhoti along with a white kurta. On the other hand, Suhana and Nayanthara were seen wearing white traditional attires. After seeking blessings and soaking in the divine vibes, SRK was seen protecting the ladies as Paps tried to capture them together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Soon after the video went Shah Rukh Khan got trolled as he was seen avoiding paps and making his way to his car while tightly holding Suhana Khan and Jawan actress Nayanthara’s hands. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “this guy uses religion for promotion,” while another said, “Movie aati hai jab hi kyo ye actors mandir me jate hai”

A third netizen commented, “Just like macca non muslims should be ban .. yeh sirf dikave k lie gaya man meh koi izzat nhi hogi.”

A fourth one wrote, “Why they are allowed in the temple premises when it is clearly mentioned that apart from the hindu dharm no one is allowed?”

Another commented, “I think they got the new trend ki mandir jaao or janta k Dil me bas jao ki yr ye to mandir jata h ..sahi h” another said, “Jawan movie ke chakkar me hindu Devi devtaon ke darshan karne gya he. Super flop”

Another troll wrote, “Bhai Inka Roz ka kaam hai real life me bhi ye sirf acting hi karte hai for public support lol”

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

After teasing fans with prevue and an official trailer, Jawan will hit the big screens on September 7.

Must Read: Amitabh Bachchan Tweets “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” Amid India’s Name Change Buzz

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News