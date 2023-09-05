Nayanthara is one of the most celebrated South Indian actresses who is taking her first step in the Hindi film industry with Jawan featuring Shah Rukh Khan. Years ago, she was offered another movie with him, which she rejected to be a part of for a reason. Do you know which movie we are talking about? Well, scroll ahead to get the scoop.

Nayanthara and SRK’s pair-up is already getting a lot of love and adulation from the audience. This is the first time that this pair will be seen on the big screen. However, this jodi could have been seen on the big screen years ago if she had said yes to this movie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Well, we are talking about 2013’s Chennai Express. Yes, that’s right. According to Times of India, Rohit Shetty’s directorial Chennai Express’ female lead was not offered to Nayanthara, but the dance number One Two Three Four from the movie. For the unversed, Deepika Padukone was seen as the movie’s female lead. However, Nayanthara had subtly rejected the offer to star beside Shah Rukh Khan for unspecified reasons. Later, it was Priyamani who was seen dancing beside SRK. The movie was a huge success and even earned over 200 crores at the Indian box office.

Now, in other turns of events, Priyamani will also be seen in Jawan alongside Nayanthara, Shah Rukh Khan and others. Deepika Padukone also has a cameo in it. The audience is already waiting to see the new pair-up of SRK and Nayanthara after seeing them in the song ‘Chaleya’. Jawan has already sold over 10 lakh tickets beating Pathaan and Gadar 2, as per reports.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan opened up about working with Nayanthara on his Twitter (now X) handle during his AskSRK session and said, “She is lovely….too sweet and awesome to work with. A pleasure. #Jawan” As for the overall Jawan shoot, SRK added, “Hectic and fun to shoot with Atlee Vijay & Nayan and everybody else. Really intense and fun. #Jawan”

Well, it may not be in Chennai Express, but we can’t wait to see SRK and Nayanthara together in Jawan, releasing on September 7, 2023.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more throwback news and updates.

Must Read: Aamir Khan In Ujjwal Nikam’s Biopic Gets A Confirmation From Director Avinash Arun, But The Actor Isn’t Very Keen To Play The Character [Exclusive]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News