Southern sensations Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Trisha Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shruti Haasan and Nayanthara were turned into Barbies with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

Taking to Instagram, a digital artist named @jayprints turned these actresses into Barbies with the help of AI-generated pictures of celebrities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

First was the picture of actress Shruti Haasan, daughter of acclaimed star Kamal Haasan, who was seen re-imagined in a strapless bright pink dress. She looked every inch Barbie with her long pink hair styled in curls.

The next picture was of actress Tamannaah, who is currently taken over the internet with her performance in the song ‘Kaavaalaa’ from Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer’. Her AI version was seen sitting in a picture convertible with a fluffy white dog. Her Barbie version is seen wearing a pink flared dress and has blonde hair.

In line next was actress Trisha Krishnan, whose re-imagined version is seen in a pink fitted dress paired with chunky pink earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jathursan Pirabakaran (@jayprints)

Then came Samantha, who is currently on a break from work as she wants to focus on her health after learning that she is suffering from an auto-immune disease. Sporting outward curls in blonde hair, Samantha as Barbie is seen dressed in a pink ruffled dress.

Kajal’s AI Barbie version has her sporting a glittery pink outfit and diamond jewellery.

Actress Nayanthara was re-imagined in a Barbie with long pink hair, wearing a pink dress.

The digital artiste captioned it: “Imagine a world where Kollywood meets the Barbie Dreamhouse! Introducing the Barbies of Kollywood. Comment with your favorite below!”

Must Read: Baahubali Fame Anushka Shetty Is Charging As High As Bollywood’s Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Used To Get Back In The Day & Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon Are Getting Today, Is It Enough?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News