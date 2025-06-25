An actor winning a Grammy instead of a Tony or an Oscar is a surprising feat. However, it is certainly not out of the ordinary. Kate Winslet, known for her roles in Sense and Sensibility, Titanic, The Holiday, Mare of Easttown, among others, has achieved this feat. The award-winning actress won a Grammy for a short story narration in the 1999 audiobook Listen to the Storyteller. But did you know that she was not supposed to record the story in the first place?

How Did Kate Winslet Win A Grammy Award In 1999?

Kate Winslet appeared on Elizabeth Day’s podcast, How to Fail, in September 2024. In this podcast, she opened up about her journey as a mother and an actor, balancing her roles on both fronts while managing and looking after herself. She also shared a few tips on parenting that she herself grew up learning. The podcast was rather insightful, as she spoke about a lot of things that added depth and gave insight into her approach to all things life and work.

The Titanic actress also shared a funny story about her Grammy win. She revealed that the incident happened after Sense and Sensibility. Emma Thompson, who played Winslet’s elder sister in the movie, called her one morning with a groggy voice. Emma Thompson had lost her voice and was not able to speak, much less record. So, she asked Kate Winslet a favour to record a spoken word piece for Patrick Doyle and Wynton Marsalis’s album. The job was a favour as a friend and did not warrant any payment.

This album, Listen to the Storyteller, went on the win the Grammy award in the Best Spoken Word Album for Children category at the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards in 1999. The award has since undergone several name changes, and its latest name, since 2023, is Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording.

