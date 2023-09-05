After the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan announced he’d be taking a break from acting. However, to all fans’ surprise, the actor is returning to the big screen sooner than expected. Reportedly, he has a couple of projects in discussion, and Ujjwal Nikam’s biopic is one of them.

Yes, pre-eminent public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam may soon see himself on screen with Aamir playing his character. The project being talked about for some time has now been confirmed by cinematographer-director Avinash Arun, who has earlier directed the award-winning Marathi film Killa.

Confirming his project with Aamir Khan, Avinash Arun says, “Yes, we are in talks.” Further probing revealed that Aamir is not convinced he is the right fit for the role and would produce the Ujjwal Nikam biopic instead.

However, writer-director Avinash Arun insists he will direct the project only if Aamir agrees to produce and play the lead. Now, let’s see what unfolds next.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan returned to the big screen with Laal Singh Chaddha after a hiatus of 4 years. Before LSC, he was seen in 2018’s Thugs Of Hindostan. These biggies turned out to be box office disasters. And now, the actor really needs that one big commercial success to make his comeback in the box office game.

