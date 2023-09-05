Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 caused mayhem at the box office with its historic run. On 4th Sunday, the film became the third Hindi film to enter the 500 crore club in India after Baahubali 2 (Hindi) and Pathaan. In Bollywood, it’s only the second film to do so. Speaking about the worldwide collection, the number has already gone beyond 650 crores gross. Keep reading to know more!

It’s been ages, Sunny Deol delivered a hit, and the wait finally ended with the Gadar sequel. Despite not being a perfect sequel, the nostalgia factor attached to Tara Singh’s character worked really well with the audience. As a result, the film became a critic-proof and went on to smash records. It has now achieved a place among the biggest hits ever in Indian cinema.

In the first 24 days, Gadar 2 amassed 501.17 crores net at the Indian box office. In gross, it equals 591.38 crores. In overseas too, the film has emerged as a huge success with a collection standing at 67 crores gross. Combining these, the Sunny Deol starrer stands at a colossal 658.38 crores gross.

Jawan releases this Thursday, so Gadar 2 will slow down at the box office and the worldwide run is expected to end below 700 crores gross. Nonetheless, the history has already been created.

In the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films at the worldwide box office, Gadar 2 surpassed Baahubali: The Beginning’s 650 crores gross, pushing it out of the top 10. Take a look at the list below:

Dangal – 1970 crores gross Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 1800 crores gross RRR – 1276 crores gross KGF Chapter 2 – 1230 crores gross Pathaan – 1050.40 crores gross Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 915 crores gross Secret Superstar – 902.92 crores gross PK – 831.50 crores gross 2.0 – 800 crores gross Gadar 2 – 658.38 crores gross

