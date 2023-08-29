Entertainment Entertainment Entertainment is what cinema audience wants and they have come back to theatres in huge numbers with Pathaan, Gadar 2, OMG 2, and The Kerala Story this year.

Other box office earners have managed to draw audiences and cheer the box office up to a scale and those are Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Do you also read the difference in the above 2 sections of movies I have mentioned? As Shree Balayya in Akhanda says “BOTH ARE NOT SAME.” I read it and I am clear about what the numbers say when I read and understand the collections with the corresponding costs and the help from other sources of income.

Let me explain further what is collected at the box office, who collects what, how are they earning and also why Koimoi has chosen a mid path of KOIMOI BOX OFFICE VERDICT based on KOIMOI RETURN ON INVESTMENT FORMULA in its PROFIT TABLE.

Before getting into KOIMOI VERDICTS let us first deal with the collections concept of Cinemas. Audiences with interest in cinema collection numbers will know that whatever collections of movies are collected at Box Office and are released at the Box office collections around 52% to 48% of the same is retained by Cinema theatres and the balance is paid to Distributor/ Producer. For number purposes let’s take 50% as the share. So the movies I have mentioned in the starting paras, let’s check what their number reads in terms of cinema share and distributor share.

Total Collections at India Box Office, Assuming 50% share between Cinema and Producer/ distributor.

Gadar 2 | Total: 450 Crores | Share: 225 Crores | Cost: 75 Crores | ( *still running)

– 3 crore footfalls

The Kerala Story | Total: 238.27 Crores | Share: 119 Crores | Cost: 30 Crores

– 1.2 crore footfalls

KGF2 – HINDI | Total: 434.62 Crores | Share: 217 Crores | Cost: 90 Crores

– 3 crore footfalls

The Kashmir FIles | Total: 252.50 Crores | Share: 126 Crores | Cost: 20 Crores |

– 1.5 crore footfalls

Pathaan | Total: 543.22 Crores | Share: 271 Crores | Cost: 250 Crores

– 3.5 crore footfalls

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani | Total: 147 Crores | Share: 73 Crores | Cost: 140 Crores

– 80 lakhs footfalls

Satyaprem Ki Katha | Total: 80.35Crores | Share: 40 Crores | Cost: 65 Crores

– 48 lakhs footfalls

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke | Total: 86 Crores | Share: 43 Crores | Cost: 50 Crores

– 51 lakhs footfalls

Does the above open up some blocks in your mind? What do they say? It is saying to me that True Pure Box Office Success and HIT are not Easy. It is not a cakewalk. The movies have done a good job of generating superb to, good to decent footfalls. All are not BIG Box office Hits as they appear or the PR, ADS say.

Gadar 2, The Kerala Story, KGF 2, and The Kashmir Files are True INDIA Box Office Super Duper hits if the cost and Box office collections are considered and Pathan is a HIT. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and Satya Prem ki Katha are decent earners.

Now in terms of P and L (Profit and Loss) Economics Gadar 2, The Kerala Story, KGF: Chapter 2, The Kashmir Files do pass at the True INDIA Box Office success as well as P and L Economics. The other source income that movies generate like Overseas, satellite and OTT rights will be the cherry on the cake and all are additional bonuses. Pathaan due to the high cost, its heavy profits will be realised from the Other source Income of Overseas, Satellite and OTT rights and the same will be good due to the Box Office response.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Satyaprem ki Katha will manage the P and L Economics only because of the Other source Income of Overseas, Satellite and OTT rights.

Now coming to quoting the numbers from another source of Income of Overseas, Satellite and OTT rights, the same are dependent on contracts between the overseas distributors, commission structures and the commercials for satellites and OTT. These numbers are not released with correct facts and do involve complexity in deals fructifying with Box office numbers also playing a deciding factor.

If the REVENUE share % is seen and if that has to be considered the sole deciding factor for the verdict for Box Office success measure then there will be few to reach the Index. So KOIMOI has adopted and created a mid-path considering box office success and assuming a decent compensation is gathered by these movies due to their Box office run and verdict. Box office numbers are released from various sources including Producers but the Other source income documents are not validated or the numbers released except for rumours of fake news.

KOIMOI has selected its mid-way and has its Box Office HIT/FLOP VERDICT PAGE and Koimoi Profitable films list based on Return on Investment ( ROI). These numbers are based on INDIA BOX OFFICE RUNS. Koimoi also believes these movies will derive decent income from Other sources due to box office run and success so HIT FLOP is not based on only CINEMA – DISTRIBUTOR SHARE COLLECTED.

Here is our KOIMOI Box Office PARAMETER based on which the movies are listed on the VERDICT PAGE and PROFITABLE MOVIES PAGE:

Super-Duper Hit: Film which earns 200% of returns along with 100 crores+ collection

Hit: Film that doubles the investment

Super-Hit: A film that more than doubles the investment by an additional 50%

Average: Film that only recovers investment

Plus: Film which recovers investment & yields some profit

Flop: Film that loses 50% or more of its investment

Losing: Film which does not recover the investment but loses less than 50% of it.

(Note- For Hollywood and Hindi dubbed south films, cost means the price at which distribution rights have been sold in geo)

Now the movies I discussed above in terms of box office collections and shares I will reproduce below represent the same based on KOIMOI PARAMETERS, VERDICTS and ROI (Return on Investment)

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget x 100 = ROI%

GADAR 2 | Total 450 Crores | Cost 75 Crores | ROI 375 crs | ROI % = 500% | Verdict: SUPER DUPER HIT

The Kerala Story | Total 238.27 Crores | Cost 30 Crores | ROI 208 crs | ROI % = 694% | Verdict: SUPER DUPER HIT

KGF: Chapter 2 HINDI | Total 434.62 Crores | Cost 90 Crores | ROI 344.62 crs | ROI % = 382% | Verdict: SUPER DUPER HIT

The Kashmir FIles | Total 252.50 Crores | | Cost 20 Crores | ROI 232.50 crs | ROI % = 1162% | Verdict: SUPER DUPER HIT

PATHAAN | Total 543.22 Crores | Cost 250 Crores | ROI 293.22 crs | ROI % = 117% | Verdict: HIT

ROCKY AUR RANI KII PREM KAHAANI | Total 147 Crores Cost 140 Crores | ( NOT DECLARED- SHOULD become PLUS)

SATYAPREM KI KATHA | Total 80.35Crores | Cost 65 Crores | Verdict: PLUS

ZARA HATKE ZARA BACHKE | Total 86 Crores Cost 50 Crores | Verdict: PLUS

We hope we have been able to explain how numbers work in cinemas and how Koimoi is presenting you with a true picture.

For more on Koimoi Box Office verdict and Profitable ROI PLEASE visit our pages Box office verdicts and PROFITABLE Films to check the last 10 YEARS’ data or simply Google Koimoi Box Office Verdicts or Koimoi Profitable Films and you will have the answer.

