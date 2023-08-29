We’re just 9 days away from witnessing the havoc of Jawan in theatres. Led by Shah Rukh Khan, the action entertainer is set to arrive on 7th September as per on-ground buzz, box office records are set to be broken. Now, it is learnt that the advance booking has begun at some locations, so let’s see what expectations are set for day 1 of the film.

Directed by Atlee, SRK’s upcoming biggie is set to explode as the film carries a huge buzz. On the online movie ticket booking platform, BookMyShow (BMS), it has crossed 300K interests, and that’s the highest for any upcoming Indian film. It truly indicates a storm that is set to be unleashed within the next few days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the advance booking has started, Jawan is bound to face comparisons and the first biggie in front of it is none other than Shah Rukh Khan’s own Pathaan. Yes, the film was a rage back in January and enjoyed record-breaking advance booking for day 1 at the Indian box office. For those who don’t know, it had sold tickets worth 32.43 crores gross before the first show on the opening day started.

Beating Pathaan is definitely a colossal challenge, but everything is possible as Jawan is arriving on the Gokulashtami holiday. Another major number to defeat is Gadar 2’s 17.73 crores gross. Yes, the Sunny Deol starrer too witnessed thunderous response in pre-sales and it seems that the Shah Rukh Khan starrer will comfortably cross it.

What are your thoughts? Will Jawan be able to beat Pathaan and Gadar 2 in advance booking? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: OMG 2 Box Office Day 18: Stays Over 1 Crore Mark On 3rd Monday Despite Restricted Screens, Will Compete With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News