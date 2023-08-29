Shah Rukh Khan proved that he is here to stay and conquer Bollywood with his comeback film, Pathaan. The hype has been crazier than ever as he returns to the big screens with Jawan releasing on 7th September, 2023. Advance booking recently began and the magic is spread worldwide including the US that’s creating huge milestones. And now, there’s a reason to celebrate in India as well. Scroll below for all the details.

Jawan is an action-thriller film that is directed by Atlee. Nayanthara will be playing the female lead and Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra amongst others will be seen in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone will join hands with SRK yet again for a special dance number. Along with the north region, fans from South have been more than excited as Thalapathy Vijay will also make a cameo appearance.

With all things working in favour of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan and his team has played a masterstroke. History will be created at Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety Galaxy that will witness the first day, first show as early as 6 AM. The crown was previously owned by Pathaan which showcased its first show at 9AM at the famous theatre.

The news has been reported by SRK’s famous fan club ‘Shah Rukh Khan Universe’ that enjoys a following of 563.8K on Twitter. They shared, “We created HISTORY as #Pathaan became the first film ever to have a 9AM show in 51 years of iconic #Gaiety theatre and we rewrite HISTORY with #Jawan as we organize its 6AM show at the Iconic #GaietyGalaxy!”

We created HISTORY as #Pathaan became the first film ever to have a 9AM show in 51 years of iconic #Gaiety theatre and we rewrite HISTORY with #Jawan as we organize its 6AM show at the Iconic #GaietyGalaxy! 🔥

DM @pradhananshul41 to join us now!@iamsrk @Atlee_dir @RedChilliesEnt… pic.twitter.com/BdDBk9nJHx — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) August 28, 2023

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement and we’re pretty sure that most shows of Jawan at Gaiety Galaxy must be sold out by now!

