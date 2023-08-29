Shah Rukh Khan is creating hysteria among the audiences with all kinds of right noises for his upcoming action-extravaganza helmed by Atlee. The film stars the superstar in a double role, however, it seems like Jawan Box Office will face a little hurdle owing to the super-inflated budget. Latest reports suggest that the film has overtaken Pathaan as the most expensive SRK film.

Pathaan was mounted on a scale of 250 crores. It was not only Shah Rukh Khan’s most expensive film but it was being called Bollywood’s one of the most expensive films ever. Pathaan had high-octane scenes & a phenomenal VFX budget apart from the marketing and casting costs.

Obviously, bringing two superstars like Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan together, one needs to splurge money! Now, reports suggest that Jawan is much more costly than 250 crores and has taken the spot for the Pathaan actor’s most expensive film till date.

Talking about Jawan’s budget, the film’s huge starcast has also taken a considerable part of the allotted budget, which includes, Shah Rukh Khan’s 100 crore, Nayanthara’s 11 crore, Vijay Sethupathi’s 21 crore and 1 crore each for the supporting cast Sanya Malhotra & Priyamani. However these are all reported numbers but they together constitute a whopping 134 crores. If we add the prices of Deepika Padukone, Thalapathy Vijay and other starcast remunerations, it would push this number to touch 140 crore!

The film is high on action and needs a lot of VFX and elaborate sets. Hence, the homongous budget costing much more than Pathaan’s 250 crore looks justified. Apart from Jawan, let us take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s most expensive films and their fate at the Box Office.

1. Pathaan – 250 crore

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Deepika Padukone and released on January 25, 2023. With an opening of 57 crore it created ripples at the Box Office and collected close to 300 crore – 280 crore to be precise, in its first weekend and 543 crores in its lifetime.

2. Zero – 200 crore

The second most expensive film of SRK’s career is Anand L Rai’s Zero. Starring him as a dwarf, the film was a flop at the box office and forced SRK to take a break. Opening at 20 crore, it collected 97 crores in its lifetime.

3. Happy New Year – 150 crore

An ensemble cast of SRK, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and others made this Farah Khan film a big-budget affair. Though the audience didn’t like it, but still watched it. The film had an opening of 44.9 crore, the highest at that time and for many years later. However, it stopped at 203 crore lifetime business.

4. Dilwale – 135 crore

Next in line was Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale, starring the iconic pair of Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol. The film opened at 21 crore and finished the race at 148 crore with an underwhelming performance, getting a tough fight from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani, which released the same day!

5. Ra.One – 130 crore

King Khan was very passionate about this sci-fi-flick helmed by Anubhav Sinha, and many feel that the film was just at the right place at the wrong time. It still had an 18 crore opening in all the languages and finished at 118 crore.

Hoping Jawan creates some new records and shatters some old ones, making it another blockbuster for Shah Rukh Khan after Pathaan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

