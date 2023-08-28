Gorgeous actress Urvashi Rautela boasts a following of over 62 million on Instagram, making her one of the most followed Indians on the app. From the Miss Universe’s Jury to the Cannes’ Red Carpet, Urvashi has made her presence felt at many international events. Despite her impressive global presence, Urvashi often becomes a target of trolls, courtesy of her bizarre statements that do not go down too well with netizens.

Adding on to the series of events, Urvashi recently affirmed the claims that she receives a whopping sum of Rs 1 crore for a one-minute performance, and her statement has now attracted flak for obvious reasons.

Recently, Urvashi Rautela was asked how it feels to be India’s highest-paid actress, charging Rs 1 crore for one minute, to which, the ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ actress responded, “It’s a good thing; I think every self-made actor/actress aspires to see this monumental achievement.” For the unversed, it was recently reported that Urvashi will be a part of an incredible item number in Boyapati Srinu-Ram Pothineni’s upcoming film and the actress has demanded Rs 3 crore for her three-minute-long performance.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

While Urvashi Rautela expressed pride in her self-made status, netizens were quick to troll her in the comment section.

“Bhai Rs 50 kaat pehle iske self-obsession ke,” one user wrote.

Another netizen quipped, “But where is she acting?”

“Level the delusion with this woman is next level,” one netizen mentioned.

“And still Rishabh Pant isn’t giving her importance,” another netizen wrote referring to her rumoured relationship with the Indian cricketer.

Urvashi was recently trolled for posing with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup trophy. Urvashi had taken to her Instagram to share a picture of herself posing with the coveted cup, expressing her happiness on becoming the first actor to unveil the ICC World Cup Trophy in France. The post again irked netizens with many calling out her obsession with always trying to become the ‘first person’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi is next slated to feature in Parveen Babi‘s biopic. She also has Black Rose and Dil Hai Grey in her pipeline.

