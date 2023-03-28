Popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa has shared a picture with cricketer Rishabh Pant and wished him a godspeed recovery.

Guru took to Instagram, where he shared a picture sitting next to Rishabh on the couch and smiling at the camera. Rishabh is seen resting his leg on a chair.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Guru Randhawa wrote in the caption: “So good to see my brother @rishabpant coming back much stronger. Everyday growth (rocket emoticon) Love you bro.”

Rishabh Pant is under recovery from a serious accident that took place near Roorkee on December 30. His car flipped over and he was rescued as the vehicle caught fire.

Rishabh Pant was initially treated at a hospital in Roorkee and then shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun. Later, he was flown to Mumbai in an air ambulance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guru Randhawa (@gururandhawa)

For the unversed, Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant sustained massive injuries after he met with an accident a couple of months ago.

Must Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar Continues To Shoot For 15 Crores’ Action Sequence Despite Suffering From A Serious Knee Injury Proving He’s True Khiladi!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News