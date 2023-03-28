Popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa has shared a picture with cricketer Rishabh Pant and wished him a godspeed recovery.
Guru took to Instagram, where he shared a picture sitting next to Rishabh on the couch and smiling at the camera. Rishabh is seen resting his leg on a chair.
Guru Randhawa wrote in the caption: “So good to see my brother @rishabpant coming back much stronger. Everyday growth (rocket emoticon) Love you bro.”
Rishabh Pant is under recovery from a serious accident that took place near Roorkee on December 30. His car flipped over and he was rescued as the vehicle caught fire.
Rishabh Pant was initially treated at a hospital in Roorkee and then shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun. Later, he was flown to Mumbai in an air ambulance.
For the unversed, Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant sustained massive injuries after he met with an accident a couple of months ago.
