In his career span of over three decades, Salman Khan has given several blockbuster films. During the initial stage of his career, the superstar was loved for his innocent looks and acting chops. Apart from earning the tag of Bhaijaan of Bollywood, he has also lived up to his fans’ expectations of removing shirts in every film. Well, the trend of going bare-chested, which started with ‘Oo Jaane Jaana’ from Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, has motivated people, especially kids in many ways.

For the unversed, Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, written and directed by Sohail Khan, stars Kajol opposite Khan. It also stars Dharmendra and Arbaaz Khan. Earlier in an interview, the actor had revealed shockingly about Dabangg Khan’s first shirtless on-screen scene. Read on.

In 2017, during an event, Sohail Khan had revealed that not many know Salman Khan’s bare-chested scene motivated kids to drink milk. He revealed that mothers used to tell their kids to drink the milk if they wanted a body like Salman Khan in ‘Oo Jaane Jaana.”

Sohail Khan had said, “When we did O O Jaane Jaana, a lot of people said, ‘Salman Khan bare-chested tha, isliye gaana chal gaya.’ But you know how many kids started having milk and their mothers used to tell them, ‘Salman Khan ke jaise body chaiye toh doodh pe.’”

“Today when any actor or actress flaunts his or her body, I see it as a positive thing as kids follow them. You cannot make a good body with bad habits. You have to have good healthy habits to have a good body. So when actors showcase their fitness, a lot of people take it as their sex appeal. It is not their sex appeal. You have to look at it in a different sense.”

On the work front, Salman Khan, who recently appeared in Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan, will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan where he’s paired opposite Pooja Hedge. He later has Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif in the pipeline. That apart, Salman is also rumoured to be reuniting with Sooraj Barjatya for Prem Ki Shaadi, many details of which are not out yet.

