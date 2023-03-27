Shah Rukh Khan is all over the web, and how! Ever since he returned to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, he’s been taking the web by storm with every single move he’s taking. After basking in the box office success of Pathaan, he has reportedly made a huge purchase. Yes, you heard that right! If the latest reports are anything to go by, the superstar has added a new beast to his hot wheel collection.

Bollywood King lives a life of king size, quite literally and there’s no denying it. Right from residing at the sea-facing bungalow Mannat worth crores to possessing expensive assets, King Khan has often topped the list of Richest Men. Scroll down to know more about his latest costly addition.

Recently, a video of a car entering Shah Rukh Khan’s abode Mannat surfaced online and it claimed that it was King Khan’s new addition. The clip suggests SRK has splurged a whopping 10 crore to bring a brand new Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV home. Yes, you heard that right! It’s a white luxurious car with a VIP number ending with his signature 555. Reportedly, The Cullinan Black Badge’s ex-showroom price is around 8.20 crore, but with customisation, its rate goes up to Rs 10 crore.

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens couldn’t stop cracking hilarious jokes. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Recently saw a video of a Nautic Blue S580 Maybach claiming to be owned by SRK. The car also had a white interior but with an unusual multi spoke wheel… Regarding the Cullinan, does it have the privacy suit like in the Phantom? That would’ve been far better than the black cloths he had on the S and the 7.”

While another said, “I guess John Abrahim got Srk enthusiastic about cars while shooting pathaan.”

A third user wrote, “This is indeed a kingly whip and the King really deserved it,” while the fourth one said, “Finally something worth his stature he deserves a phantom though.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu and Atlee’s Jawan with South sensation Nayanthara.

