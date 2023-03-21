Ever since Shah Rukh Khan kick-started 2023 on a blockbuster note with his comeback film Pathaan, he’s been on a roll. After returning to the big screen with Siddharth Anand directorial, SRK has an exciting line-up for 2023. Earlier reports were buzz that his upcoming films Jawan and Dunki would hit the screens in June and December, respectively. However, now this looks unlikely to happen.

A couple of days back, rumours were a buzz that Atlee had decided to push the release date of Jawan by a few months ahead. While there was no official confirmation, it was further said that some crucial portions of the film are still being shot. Following this makers have no choice but to push the release date.

Now according to the latest media reports, the makers’ decision to push Jawan ahead is likely to affect Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Yes, you heard that right! Close sources are of a say that Shah Rukh Khan might not release Jawan in October as it will then get very close to Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, which is slated for Diwali release and will see SRK’s cameo role as Pathaan. Not only that, SRK also can’t even have Jawan releasing in October only two months before his Dunki arrives on Christmas 2023.

A source close to the development revealed to Bollywood Hungama, “If Shah Rukh Khan brings Jawan to cinemas in October, there’s no way Dunki will release two months later. Two of the biggest films of the year, both starring the same star would obviously not release so close to each other. Hence, if Jawan is pushed to October, Dunki will be postponed to the first quarter or summer of 2024.”

“It’s also difficult to imagine Jawan releasing in October, that is just a few weeks before Tiger 3. The Salman Khan starrer releases on Diwali, that is, around November 10 or 13. It has an important role of Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan. Though it’s a special appearance of sorts, will it be fair for Jawan and Tiger 3 releasing in such close proximity? If Jawan has to postpone at all, it’ll make sense for it to take the place of Dunki, which is, Christmas 2023,” argues another source.

While there’s no confirmation on the same, we shall wait for the makers to officially announce the new release dates!

