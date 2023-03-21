Gone are the times when Bollywood actors were professional rivals. The biggest example of this generation is Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. The duo made their Bollywood debut in 2018 with Kedarnath and Dhadak respectively. Today, they’re both in huge demand but also remain best of friends, always rooting for each other. However, the latest debate on ‘respect’ has left them with divided opinions. Scroll below for more details!

If one recalls, Janhvi had previously spoken to Barkha Dutt on ‘We The Women’ about how she’s been recognized. She’s also have the opportunity to do many projects since Dhadak but is yet to earn respect. “Mujhe mauke bohot mile hai, par izzat abhi tak nahi mila,” she was quoted saying.

Sara Ali Khan was asked about Janhvi Kapoor’s remark on not getting respect. To this, the actress told Siddharth Kannan, “I think for me, if you accept me for who I am, that’s the biggest sign of respect and I think, touchwood, I got that very early in my career.”

Sara Ali Khan continued, “But even then, whether it’s Kedarnath or Atrangi, I read the reviews I was given. I don’t think respect has been a problem for me.”

Well, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have both had their respective journeys and need to be allowed to attain their work satisfaction at their own pace.

On the professional front, Sara will be next seen in Gaslight opposite Vikrant Massey. The film also stars Chitrangda Singh in a leading role.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor has Bawaal and Mr & Mrs Mahi in the pipeline.

