Superstar Salman Khan is gearing up for his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is set to hit the big screens on Eid 2023, which is exactly a month from now. However, he is making headlines for a different reason. The superstar’s team member has received death threats yet again from Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang.

Media reports claimed that the superstar’s team member received death threat via an email which was sent by Rohit Garg. The email mentioned that the gangster wants to meet Dabangg Khan in person. Following the threats, the superstar has been advised to stay low.

Now a latest report from ETimes claim that Salman Khan’s family is worried over the superstar’s safety following the death threats received from the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The report quoted a close friend of the family claiming that even though his family is worried but the actor isn’t afraid about the threat.

“Salman is taking the threat most casually… or maybe he is acting casual so that his parents do not get worried. The best part of this family’s hum-saath-saath-hain rule is that no one shows his or her true apprehensions. So outwardly Salim saab (Salman’s father Salim Khan) is keeping very calm and cool. But the entire family knows Salim saab is getting sleepless nights over the threat,” the source said.

Even though the superstar’s family is worried over the safety of the actor, Dabangg Khan is not worried about it. The source further said, “Salman feels the more attention he pays to the threat, the more the attention-seeker will feel he has succeeded in doing what he wanted. Besides, Salman is a fatalist. Jo jab hona hoga tab hoga (what has to happen will happen when it has to happen). However due to family pressure he has cut down on all outings except for the post-production work of his Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which cannot be delayed.”

