The man with the heart of gold Sonu Sood, who worked with Salman Khan in the 2010 blockbuster ‘Dabangg’, shared the repo he shared with the Bollywood superstar at the time in a teaser of a new podcast. During the interaction, Sonu revealed what he brought to the film and whether he had any ego clash with Salman.

The 49-year-old in the teaser also gave a hint about how he first turned down ‘Dabangg’ but later came on board. The prominent B-Town actor also shed light upon how he changed the character of the antagonist Cheddi Singh and turned him into a comic villain.

In the teaser of the ANI podcast with Smita Prakash shared on their official Twitter account, the actor answered whether ego ever got to him and how focused he was while filming ‘Dabangg’. “Mera ek criteria rehta tha ki thik hai aapke mere 21 role ho sakta hai. Par mai bhi 19 role toh lekar jaunga hi jaunga.” Sonu also spilled the tea on how he wrote many scenes for the iconic film adding, “Dabangg ke maine bohot saare scenes likhe aur maine character ko badla tha. Pehle woh bohot hi ekdum arrogant, aur ekdum faad dunga, jaan le lunga, aisa type ka character tha.”

Revealing further, Sonu in the clip says, “Toh mujhe woh acha nahi laga toh maine isiliye Dabangg ko bhi mana kar diya tha toh fir maine usko thora sa comical banaya, character ko, Cheddi Singh ko thora sa. Ek photographer sath me rakhte hai, ek bhaiya ji smile type ka character rakha fir woh, baat karne ka uska rakha toh usko light banaya character ko.”

The ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ actor in the teaser also revealed how he was offered several political roles including seats in Rajya Sabha, and Deputy Chief Minister among other roles, however, the actor shared that none of this excited him and that he will try to set his own rules. Speaking of work, apart from ‘Dabangg’ Sonu Sood is best known for his movies like ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’, ‘Jodhaa Akbar’, ‘Singh Is Kinng’ and others.

