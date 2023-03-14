RRR made India proud on the grandest stage by winning an Oscars for its hit track, ‘Naatu Naatu’, under the Best Original Song category. Along with SS Rajamouli’s movie, The Elephant Whisperers also won an Oscars under the Best Documentary Short Subject category. While the whole country is rejoicing at the moment, an old video of Salman Khan has been going viral on social media where he is seen talking about the Oscars awards ceremony.

After Indian filmmakers have won an Oscars, the world expresses their regard and congratulates them for their work. While many of the Bollywood movies could not get into the Academy Awards, this year, netizens are surfacing an old video of Salman where is seen talking about award ceremonies. ‘

During an appearance on India TV’s Aap Ki Adaalat, an audience member asked Salman Khan about his opinion on the Oscars awards, Hollywood’s quality, and Bollywood’s quantity. When asked, “Bollywood ki movies, Oscars kab jeet rahi hai”, Salman spontaneously replied, “Abey Oscars unka award hai.” He later adds, “Humari film ka unko kya kaam. Wahi ki films yaha as a foreign film aati hai to as foreign film aaengi na. To Oscars me jane se koi matlab hi nahi hai”

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood later boldly claims, “Main to kabhi palat kar na dekhu oscars ko”, which received thunderous of applause from the audiences. Later the host, Rajat Sharma, asks that you dont receive awards from here as well. “Vo islie kyuki jo award mujhe chahiye wo mujhe yaha se mil jata hai” said Salman Khan while pointing his hands to the audience. He adds, “reward aur award dono hi mil jata hai”.

However, Salman Khan was last seen in a cameo role in Pathaan, joining forces with Shah Rukh Khan. The actor is promoting his upcoming movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is scheduled for Eid release.

