Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has created many milestones and revived Bollywood, bringing many moviegoers back to the theatres. While the movie was celebrated like a festival, the fans rejoiced at SRK’s action-packed performance opposite John Abraham. Not to forget the sizzling chemistry with Deepika Padukone, which has always proved to be a hit formula. However, the showstopper was the cameo by Salman Khan, which added more hype to the movie.

The fans of Bhaijaan did not miss the pairing of the Karan Arjun duo. The movie also teased that the upcoming Tiger 3 movie and implied that it might have a cameo from the Pathaan actor as YRF is establishing its own Spy Universe. Read on ahead to know how Salman came on board for his special cameo.

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Pathaan director Siddharth Anand revealed it was Aditya Chopra’s “conviction and convincing” that brought Salman Khan with Shah Rukh Khan in the movie. The director said Salman Khan “obviously jumped at the idea because he loves Shah Rukh. He decided to be a part of it without asking what the sequence is, how many days we want.”

“For the love of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan said, ‘I’m on man what do you want me to do?'”, revealed the director. He later adds, Salman “came with that energy, he shot with that energy. That sequence just shines, there is no way that sequence wouldn’t have been special.”

While the Pathaan movie went on to break many box office records, the audiences were enthralled to watch Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan kicking enemy’s a*ses. Along with that, it is also rumored that both the stars might come together for a storyline where they have to go against each other just like Captain America: Civil War.

