Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has shattered the box office. The Siddharth Anand directorial has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film in just over a month of its release. A part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe – alongside the Tiger films and War, the film saw a special cameo by ‘Tiger’ Salman Khan. And now, fans will be treated to an appearance of SRK in Tiger 3.

And now there is some interesting news. As per a new media report, the actors’ fans will be in for a treat as their screen time together in the upcoming film has increased. Besides this, there are reportedly more modifications being made to the film too. Read on for details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While recent reports revealed that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan would be shooting their adrenaline-filled scene for about a week for the action-packed entertainer, now there is an update. Read to know about it!

As per a new Bollywood Life report, some Tiger 3 scenes have been revised that feature Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. A source close to the development of the upcoming YRF film revealed that the makers of the third Tiger film have modified the Karan Arjun actors’ scenes after seeing the reaction Pathaan received.

The report further states that while Tiger 3 originally featured some amazing scenes and fantabulous dialogues written already all that was altered. As per the report, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s screen time together has been increased, with more interesting and relatable scenes being added.

Even though the majority of the upcoming Katrina Kaif film was shot already, the makers waited on filming the parts featuring two Khans till Pathaan was released. This was because they wanted to see the audience’s reaction to the duo’s scene in the Siddharth Anand directorial and modify it for the better.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have featured in several films together including Karan Arjun, Om Shanti Om and Zero.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Offer Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple, Pics Go Viral

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News