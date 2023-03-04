Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and star Indian cricketer-husband Virat Kohli were at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain to seek blessings.

Videos and photographs have been doing the rounds on social media, where the couple can be seen sitting inside the temple. The couple sat next to each other as Virat interacted with one of the priests.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a video clip, Anushka Sharma was seen wearing a light pink saree, Virat Kohli chose a white number. He seemed to keep his head down as he prayed, with the priest seated beside him. At one point, the priest leans in and talks to him as well.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in 2017 in Italy. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January 2021. Anushka will next be seen in ‘Chakda Xpress’, which is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Must Read: Sharmila Tagore Reveals The Craziest Thing She Did In Love, Leaves Sara Ali Khan Amused: “There Were No Clothes, No Make-Up, Nothing & I Just Boarded The Flight”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News