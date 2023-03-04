Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is one of the most respected and celebrated Bollywood celebrities. She ruled the 60s&70s like a true queen. The actress went on to break stereotypes. From nonchalantly pulling off swimsuits back in those days to even opting for interfaith marriage, the diva dished out major goals for the independent women in India who wanted to live on their own terms. Recently, she opened up about the craziest and stupidest things she did in the name of love & the incident will make you realise that love is passionate. Scroll below to read the details!

Sharmila received a lot of accolades for her performance in her recent release Gulmohar which also starred Manoj Bajapyee in the lead role. The actress who has never shied away from unapologetically talking about various things recently in a candid chat revealed how she once jetted off with Tiger Pataudi without any luggage and her answer left her granddaughter Sara Ali Khan amused.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a video released by Disney Plus Hotstar, Sharmila Tagore and Sara Ali Khan sat down for a candid conversation and they talked about a lot of things including their love life. The duo was asked what are the craziest and stupidest things they have done in name of love. The actress was quick to respond and recalled an incident when she was filming in Panvel many years ago and due to some technical glitch, there was an early pack-up and she decided to bid goodbye to her husband Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who was leaving for Danta. The actress said when she reached Tiger invited her to Danta with him. She said, “There was no toothbrush, toothpaste, no clothes, no make-up, nothing. I just boarded the flight to Danta and I had a blast. And I wore Tiger’s shorts, somebody’s shirt and we had a lot of fun.”

Sharmila Tagore’s answer left her granddaughter Sara Ali Khan amused. However, when she was asked about the same. She said that she is really busy with crazy and stupid and she really doesn’t reach the love part.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen on Gaslight and Sharmila Tagore is already riding high on the success of Gulmohar.

Meanwhile, we think Sharmila Tagore is truly an inspiration. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Shraddha Kapoor Wins Netizens Hearts After She Pleaded ‘Bachcha Mat Rakhna Please’ As A Fan Puts Child On Her Car, Netizens Say, “Most Amazing & Genuine Girl”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News