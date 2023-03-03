The trailer of Rani Mukerji’s Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway hit the internet just a few days back that moved the audiences. The makers drop their first song – Shubho Shubho, a glimpse of which we saw in the much-loved trailer.

A word that symbolises the ultimate translation of pure intentions and good wishes, a word that every Indian would have at least heard of, if not known. Shubho signifies auspiciousness, in everything.

In the course of Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway, the song ‘Shubho Shubho’ lies at the juncture of a big shift that takes place within the family. Moving countries to start her new married life and family, Debika Chatterjee tries to hold onto her Indian values and traditions, despite cultural differences.

Penned by Kausar Munir, scored by Amit Trivedi, and sung in the voice of Altamash Faridi, the song perfectly symbolises this journey and encapsulates a variety of emotions and feelings felt when you embark on anything new.

Talking about this melody’s connection with her roots, Rani Mukerji says, “Being a Bengali, I’m all for the representation of my roots, and my culture in mainstream Hindi cinema. My heart is full that I have played a Bengali character in Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway and showcased the spirit of a fierce Bengali mother in the film. What I really love about the movie is that it has tried to represent the culture of West Bengal in various endearing ways including the saris that I have worn, the way Bengalis celebrate Durga Puja the way I have spoken Bengali and even the fact that the songs have Bengali lyrics, the touch of Baul music and the presence of Dhaak (Bengali drum) & Shankh (Conch Shell) – which are intrinsic to Bengali folk music. It is commendable that music composer, Amit Trivedi, and lyricist Kausar Munir aren’t Bengalis and yet they have shown so much sensitivity to represent my culture and roots so brilliantly. Cinema today is all about the synchronicity of cultures and traditions and I’m proud that my film is showcasing authenticity unabashedly.

She further adds, “I personally love and enjoy listening to all the songs of Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. Amit Trivedi and Kausar Munir have done a fabulous job with the melody and the lyrics of this album.”

“The lyrics of the song Shubho Shubho is really special to the film. The word ‘Shubho’ is also my character Debika’s son’s name in the film- ‘Shubh’ meaning auspicious in Bangla. So indeed it is very special and auspicious for us to drop the first song with the word Shubho as part of the mukhda!! It makes me really happy as a Bengali to share a slice of my culture with all Indians across the world through this beautiful song”, Rani concludes.

Joining in, Composer Amit Trivedi says, “Music can alter the mood. It accentuates feelings that dwell within. It was pertinent that I touch on the right mood and chords for Shubho Shubho, which signifies a new beginning for Debika’s character. I am also excited for this being the first collaboration with Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment. I am looking forward to more.”

Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway talks about the life of an immigrant mother that fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children.

Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani), Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is slated to release in theatres on 17th March 2023.

