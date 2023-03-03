Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood. He has given several blockbuster films and memorable performances. However, a particular scene from one of his old films is now going viral. In the scene, he is seen slapping Karisma Kapoor. Scroll down to know more.

Salman’s film Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, which was released in 2000, became one of the top-grossing commercially successful films of that year. However, after more than two decades, netizens have found a problematic scene from the film which was touted as a comedy.

The movie whose songs including Pyaar Dilo ka Mela Hai to Dekho Meri Chamiya are still remembered by its fans had a scene in which Salman Khan slapped Karisma Kapoor. What for? For apparently drinking beer and dancing with strangers. The scene is reminding people of Kabir Singh and his toxic masculinity.

In the scene shared on Reddit, Karisma‘s character is at a pub where she tried the beer. Now, the men around her are teasing her. When she seeks Salman’s character’s help. He comes and slaps her instead. Why you ask? Because “Hindustani ladkiyan aisa karti hain?” Moreover, Salman’s character also says, “Agar koi ladki kisi ladke ko uksayegi toh woh ladka aisa hi karega.”

Take a look at it below:

Soon after a user shared a clip from the film (which is directed by David Dhawan) on Reddit, several users slammed the makers for normalizing sexist jokes, harassing and slapping women.

A user wrote, “90s ka har movie ka hero Kabir Singh tha, slapping the actresses and giving them lectures was normal during that era,” while another user wrote, “This is norm for David Dhawan movie. Heroines are dumb and heroes are toxic. His movies are sexist, racist, full of double meaning lyrics like Ye maal gaari tu dakka laga, also making fun of disabled people”.

A third user commented, “Rewatching romantic plotlines in old movies is hard. Considering the fan following these actors had, I think it encouraged a lot of boys from the subcontinent to harass girls.” A fourth user wrote, “So I tell friends that movies from late 1990s and early 2000s always had the heroine drinking to or getting molested to or both to Vengaboyz in blue mood lighting. I think this scene has been my reference point.”

