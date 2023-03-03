There used to be a time when actors would hide their experiences on the casting couch. But this ugly secret of Bollywood has finally been unveiled by many stars like Ranveer Singh, Swara Bhasker, and Richa Chadha among others. But in a rare scenario, actress Radhika Apte revealed that a South actor once made advances at her. Scroll below for all the details!

Radhika has shown her versatility in many films ranging from Hindi, Telugu, Bengali as well as the English language. She broke stereotypes with her role in Lust Stories and even won an International Emmy Award for it. The actress went on to gain recognition as the ‘Netflix girl’ with projects like Sacred Games, Ghoul, Raat Akeli Hai and many others. She was last seen in Vikram Vedha opposite Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan.

It was back in 2016 when Radhika Apte opened up on her casting couch experience in an interview with Bollywood Life. She revealed, “I think once an actor in the South called me on my room phone and tried to get flirtatious and I just was so rude to him. I think he fought with me later on. But anyway, I haven’t ever got a request saying that you have to sleep with us.”

Radhika Apte continued, “Oh, once I got a call and they said ‘they’re doing this film in Bollywood and I want you to have a meeting with them. But would you be okay sleeping with that person?’ And I laughed! I said you’re so funny, you’re very funny and I said no I’m not. Ask him to go to hell.”

