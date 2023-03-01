Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who is fondly known as Duggu is one of the most versatile actors in B- town. Apart from his phenomenal acting chops, the actor is known for his killer looks. The superstar was named the s*xiest Asian man in the world in 2019. He enjoys a massive female fan following and you will be surprised to know that he has a woman s*xual fantasy platform named after him. Yes, you read it right. Scroll below to read the juicy details!

Discussing women’s s*xual fantasies in our country is considered quite shameful and there are many taboos around it. But as they say, ‘pleasure par haqq dono ka hai’. Seeing all the stigma attached to self-pleasure or masturbation among young women, 5 college students launched a platform oh My Hrithik to normalise the conversation about body and pleasure.

According to a report by NDTV Goodtimes, back in 2019, 5 young girls decided to create a platform oh My Hrithik to normalise the conversation around women s*xuality and self-pleasure. The main aim was to make allow young women to talk about their fantasies without any fear. Interestingly, the platform has been named after Hrithik Roshan as he is one of the s*xiest men in the industry and one of the founders of the platform spoke about female masturbation with Hrithik’s reference.

Check out the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by O M H (@ohmyhrithik)

As soon as the OMH was created, it went on to make noise on the internet. Soon after the concept had gone viral, actress Radhika Apte too collaborated with the app and shared her fantasy. The actress revealed that she was eight or nine years old, her house help used to watch a lot of Zee Cinema and she also used to watch it with her. The actress revealed used to fantasize that one day she will be caught in the rain and kissed by the guy. However, it never happened!

Well! Well! We have to admit it was quite a creative idea. Kudos to those young gorgeous ladies for coming up with such an amazing way to create awareness. Like when we talk about s*xuality, how can we forget Hrithik Roshan?

