Hrithik Roshan is all set to return to the big screens with his upcoming action-thriller film Vikram Vedha. The Greek God of Bollywood was last seen in his 2019 released film War. The actor has been making news as his upcoming film, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, is already the next victim of ‘the boycott gang’.

For the unversed, the boycott gang are those who are trending all the upcoming releases and urging people to boycott them. However, now amidst this Hrithik is trending on Twitter but for a very humble reason. Read on to know why.

In a recent video made around the Twitter platform, Hrithik Roshan was seen in a brand promotion event. As the video continues ahead, one of his fans, came up on the stage and touched the War actor’s feet, as a sign of showing respect to his elder and idol. What the fan got in return was surprising to him and us on social media as well. Without a second delay, we could see the actor going down and touching the fan’s feet out of respect.

The video went viral on the social media platform and fans are in complete awe of Hrithik Roshan’s actions. The actor was seen in a fluorescent green t-shirt and white pants attending the event and in front of hundreds of his fans he had no regrets about paying his respect to his fans by touching his feet. Netizens and fans took over the Twitter platform sharing their views on the same.

Check out the tweet and fan comments below:

Humble person #HrithikRoshan Hrithik Roshan touching his fan feet ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YVrsN759CT — Monika (@Iam_MonikAArjun) August 27, 2022

Imagine calling his movies out who always support his colleagues.. Stand with them always be it SRK, aamir or any bwood star.. Hrithik will always remain the best in the industry.. ❤

#VikramVedha #HrithikRoshan https://t.co/58Max8MEyy — GABBAR. (@Gabbar_Rofl) August 27, 2022

Hrithik Roshan touching his fan feet.😭❤ Such a gem of a person he is @iHrithik . There is really no like him.❤ #VikramVedha pic.twitter.com/DAkgijMMgE — अमित ™ (@HRxfan_boy) August 27, 2022

Down to Earth Hrithik it's great to see him respecting his fan, my grand salute to Hrithik, take a bow. — Stylish Sudin (@GhatySudin) August 27, 2022

On the work front, Hrithik will be seen in his much-awaited movie Vikram Vedha. The movie which will be directed by Pushkar Gayathri has a release date of 30th September 2022. The movie stars the Kaabil actor alongside Saif Ali Khan, Yogita Bihani, Radhika Apte and many others.

What are your thoughts on Hrithik Roshan touching his fan’s feet? Do let us know your views in the comments

