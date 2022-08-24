Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were one of the cutest onscreen pairs whom we all loved. But there was a time when the duo were linked together in an alleged love affair, and the rumour spread like a wildfire. Scroll down to read how the celebs dealt with it.

Kareena and Hrithik‘s love affair rumours started to brew ever since the duo was seen onscreen in the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in 2001. After that, they worked in films like Yaadein, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, which sparked their love affair speculations even more.

When the rumours started to spread in every alley of Tinseltown, Hrithik Roshan was already married to Sussanne Khan. And every now and then, Hrithik and Kareena Kapoor Khan used to hit the headlines with some new speculation reports. While some suggested that Hrithik’s family told Kareena to keep a distance from him, other news reports stated that Kareena was willing to give up her career to be with Hrithik.

However, amidst all of these, the duo kept their calm and dealt with it bravely. Earlier in a media interaction, Hrithik Roshan responded for the first time about the rumours and said, “The fling with Kareena? (laughs). Is it over, or what? Seriously the timing was ugly. Thankfully my friends, family and Suzanne trust me enough not to believe in such talk. Kareena is friendly with Suzanne. She also knows my sister very well. The only person I feel bad about is Kareena. I’m a man and such talk doesn’t affect me. She says she doesn’t care. She says it’s okay. But I can imagine how bad her family must be feeling.”

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan talked about it in a conversation with Filmfare. She shared, “I was more bothered that his marriage would be affected. For me, it was a professional hazard. First it was Hrithik, tomorrow it could be someone else. As long as I know the truth, I’m fine”. She further added, “The most shocking part about the articles linking me with Hrithik was the insinuation that I was willing to give up my career to run after him. Please! Not for a man, never!”

She concluded finally, “Please give me a break. I am neither besotted with married men nor will I have affairs with them. Married men would be detrimental to my career”.

Early in Kareena Kapoor Khan’s career, she was linked with many actors, but the one that created a lot of buzz was Hrithik Roshan. What do you think of it? Let us know!

