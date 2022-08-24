Everything looks in favour of Vikram Vedha so far. The film is a remake of the Tamil success of the same name. Pushkar-Gayathri will be donning the director’s hat for this one too, so one can expect no mishaps. The stellar cast of Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte has surely left the viewers intrigued. But here’s what will grab more eyeballs – the remuneration of the War star. Scroll below for some exciting details.

As most know, Hrithik is at the peak of success. His last film, War made a lot of noise over its dynamic stunts and grandeur. The clash with Tiger Shroff was yet another eye-popping aspect of the movie. The trend will continue with the Vikram Vedha remake that will witness Roshan lock horns with Saif Ali Khan.

Vikram Vedha was initially offered to Aamir Khan. It is also said that Akshay Kumar was being considered for the titular role as well. But it was ultimately Hrithik Roshan who landed the role and is charged a huge sum for it.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, “When Aamir bowed out of the project, the team went back to Hrithik. This time, the superstar asked for an even heftier sum to sign it and the makers agreed. He is being paid to the tune of a whopping Rs 80 crore for the film.”

But it is to be noted that Hrithik Roshan has reportedly signed the Vikram Vedha contract with a profit-sharing model. This means if the film does well and rakes in profits, his remuneration could raise up to 80 crores. God forbid if it witnesses the fate of Laal Singh Chaddha or Raksha Bandhan, the numbers would become a far-fetched dream!

