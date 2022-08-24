Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For Covid Again, KBC Schedule May Be Affected!

Even as Mumbai reported a spike in Covid-19 cases, megastar Amitabh Bachchan announced late on Tuesday night that he had tested positive and urged “all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also”.

The much-loved actor has been hosting Season 14 of Kaun Banega Crorepati. It is to be seen if his health condition affects his appearances in the popular reality TV quiz show.

Amitabh Bachchan, who will next be seen on the big screen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva, ‘Uunchai’, ‘Goodbye’ and the much-awaited ‘Adipurush’ with Telugu star Prabhas, had tested positive in July 2020 and isolated himself in Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital.

Earlier, Big B’s son Abhishek Bachchan had also tested positive, followed by daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aradhya.

Amitabh Bachchan returned home after a three-week stay in hospital in early August 2020.

