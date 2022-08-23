Bollywood is currently on a dry spell with movies like Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan getting boycotted at the box office. The boycott trend has created a storm in Bollywood becoming a nightmare for every actor and actress coming up on the big screens. While this goes on, recently Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed gave some interesting views on the same

TV actress needs no new introduction, the social media queen enjoys sharing her unique fashion trends on her social media platform. The actress enjoys an amazing following of 3.4 million on her Instagram. Well, she usually makes headlines for being trolled over her fashion game, yet she never fails to do what she feels like and speak up her mind on any given topic.

Now, according to the news outlet Aaj Tak, Uorfi Javed was recently seen in an interview where she talked about why Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan didn’t work on screens. Firstly talking about LSC, complimenting the actor and his performance, Uorfi said, “Aamir makes good films. I will see. But I am not fond of watching movies. I like to read.” Along with this the actress also reacted to the boycott trend by saying, “Boycott people are very crazy kind of people who are racists. Those who are extremists speak boycott. The old statement of Aamir Khan was heavily dragged by Hindu extremists. Simply because he is Muslim.”

Coming to Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, in the same interview, Uorfi Javed also took a dig at Akshay Kumar’s recent film. The television actress claimed that the movie was quite late for the current audience and believed that it should have been released 30 years back. Uorfi said, “I saw the trailer of Raksha Bandhan. I thought why this film is releasing after 30 years. It should have been released in the 90s. What is this dowry, to marry a sister, to collect dowry, I’m sorry but this film is from 30 years ago.”

Uorfi also added, “Today we want a film where the girl said, listen brother, you do your work, I am doing mine, no need to worry about my marriage. I will do my work, earn money, eat, drink. Those sisters should have said this in Raksha Bandhan.”

So what do you think about Uorfi Javed’s views on Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan? Do let us know in the comments.

