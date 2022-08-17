Bollywood’s two most anticipated films, which locked horns at the box office, are drowning at the box office and how. Despite releasing on the long weekend, Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan failed to entertain the audience and drag them to the theatres. Even after 6 days of release, both the films are yet to touch the 50 crore mark. Aamir Khan returned to the silver screen after Dangal, while Raksha Bandhan is headlined by Akshay Kumar. The actor’s last film Samrat Prithviraj also emerged as a box office dud.

But looks like, things are getting worse with each passing day. After cancelling around 1000 shows of both films, now exhibitors are shocked for this reason.

According to the latest media report, around 30% of morning shows of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan have been cancelled due to no audience. The report states that not only morning even a few noon shows were also cancelled and the ones that kept running recorded low occupancy.

An exhibitor revealed to Bollywood Hungama, “It’s a dark black weekend. Both Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar have to introspect on their choices of films. Their fans have rejected Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha, hoping for something bigger and better.”

Earlier, a report in the same portal had revealed that Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha around 10% of total shows were cancelled within a few days of their release.

A source had revealed to the portal, “Both the films were released with around 10,000 shows across the country and neither of them warranted this sort of showcasing. Even on the opening day, the occupancy was as low as 10 to 12 people in maximum shows. Seeing the no-show, the exhibitors decided to reduce the showcasing of both the films on the second day to save up on the overheads and increase occupancy in the limited shows.”

As of now, Laal Singh Chaddha’s total collections stand at 47.83 crore, while Aanand L Rai’s directorial stands at 36.22 crore, which is much lower than Akki’s last release Samrat Prithviraj’s collection.

