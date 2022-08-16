The clash between Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan has indeed turned out to be a disappointing one from the box office point of view. With both the biggies locking horns, trade experts expected some sort of excitement among the movie lovers. However, the results have been quite shocking so far.

Advertisement

Both the biggies, despite a good chunk of screen count, failed to make any mark on an opening day. Ever since then, both films have failed to hit the impressive on any of the days during the weekend. Even yesterday, on the Independence Day holiday, a downward trend was witnessed.

Advertisement

Now talking about the first true weekday, both Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan have dropped miserably. As per the trade reports flowing in, both the films have registered an occupancy of 5-7% in the morning shows on an average across the country. It could be termed as brutal drops compared to yesterday’s 18-20% occupancy.

It’s clear that both Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan have been rejected totally by the audience and by the end of the day, we might get to see a really shocking figure. Let’s hope some miraculous change happens from evening shows onwards.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan‘s Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the iconic Hollywood film Forest Gump, has got a thumbs up from The Academy.

The official Twitter account of The Academy, which recognises excellence in the motion picture arts and sciences, shared a video compilation of snippets from Forest Gump and the Aamir Khan starrer. A tweet from The Academy called the Bollywood film a “faithful Indian adaptation”.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Raksha Bandhan Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): Witnesses A Dip Despite Independence Holiday Benefit, True Test Begins Today Onwards

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram