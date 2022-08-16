Slow and steady wins the race and R Madhavan’s well-made film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect did prove it with its box office collection. Made at a reasonable budget, the film did sustain well after a slow start and eventually put on a decent show, in its lifetime theatrical run.

As R Madhavan is a well-known face among the Hindi audience, the Hindi version did the best business out of all the versions. It pulled off a decent total and secured a safe spot in the verdict table. The film started off its run with a slow start of 1.25 crores and ended at 26 crores approx.

Let’s take a look at Rocketry’s daily breakdown at the box office (Hindi version):

Day 1- 1.25 crores

Day 2- 2.50 crores

Day 3- 3.75 crores

First weekend- 7.50 crores

Day 4- 1.31 crores

Day 5- 1.28 crores

Day 6- 1.26 crores

Day 7- 1.14 crores

First week- 12.49 crores

Second week- 3.87 crores

Third week- 4.11 crores

Fourth week- 3.10 crores

Fifth week- 1.43 crores

Rest of the days- 1 crore

Lifetime- 26 crores

