Actor R Madhavan on Monday joined several others from across the country in congratulating Indian athlete Avinash Mukund Sable, who ended the dominance of Kenyan athletes in the 3000m steeplechase event by winning the hotly contested track and field event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, Madhavan said, “Avinash Mukund Sable! When a silver is way more valuable than many golds. What a race… What an athlete… India is catching up people. Watch out!”

Advertisement

R Madhavan wasn’t the only one who was impressed by the fantastic achievement of Sable.

Avinash Mukund SAAAABLEEEEEEEEEE🙏🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳.. WHEN a silver is way more valuable then many golds.. what a race .. what an athlete .. INDIA IS CATHING UP PPL .. WATCH OUT🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳 #AvinashMukundSable @ianuragthakur https://t.co/cuLwSrQt3Q — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 8, 2022

Tamil actor Kaali Venkat also took to Twitter to congratulate Sable.

He wrote in Tamil: “Congratulations and love to Avinash Mukund Sable who has enabled us to hold our heads high on the world stage.”

Sable’s achievement is significant because the Kenyans have for long maintained absolute dominance in the event, often winning all three medals — the gold, silver and bronze.

Even at the start of the race, nobody fancied Sable’s chances but he displayed great athletic skills to finish the race second, losing the gold only by a whisker.

Previously, Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey hit the headlines for cheering Team India at The Commonwealth Games. Vikrant celebrated India’s Gold Medal Victory in Table Tennis. The actor was seen holding the Indian Flag and the joy and prestige were clearly visible on his face.

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill Reacts To Reports Of Unfollowing Salman Khan & Removal From Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: “These Rumours Are My Daily Dose Of Entertainment”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram