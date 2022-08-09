Taapsee Pannu does not ever mince with her words. In fact, she has no regrets about speaking her heart out even if it might offend someone. Something similar happened when the actress arrived at the Dobaaraa promotions and the paparazzi asked her to pose for a picture as they were waiting for hours. What followed by is a heated argument. Scroll below for all the details.

There has been a lot of buzz around Taapsee because of her statement during interviews for Dobaaraa. Recently, she along with director Anurag Kashyap wanted people to boycott them as well, so that they could be in the same league as Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan. For the unversed, the Bollywood superstars are facing backlash for their upcoming films Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha respectively.

Coming back to the latest drama, Taapsee Pannu in a viral video could be seen arriving at the promotions but directly moving towards the shoot venue. It was then that a paparazzi member mentioned how they had all been waiting for her since 4 in the evening and requested the actress to wait and pose for pictures.

To this, Taapsee Pannu got quite offended and said, “Aap daat kyu rahe ho? Meri kya galti hai isme? Aap mujhe aise kyu suna rahe ho?”

Taapsee then goes on to clarify that she had been ready for a while but was instructed to wait as the promotion set wasn’t ready. She could even be later heard in the video saying, “Dekhiye aap mujhse thik se baat kariye, mai apna kaam kar rahi hu. Mereko jis time pe bulaya tha mai us time pe waha jaa rahi hoon. Aap merese tameez se baat kariye, mai aapse tameez se baat karungi.”

Check out what happened next below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Several netizens took to the comment section and backlashed Taapsee Pannu.

A user said, “Jub ek ke baad ek movie flop hoti hain toh aise hi hota hain”

Another wrote, “Kangana (Ranaut) lite”

“Paagal ho gai hai. Aur waise bhi thodi dimag se hili hui hai. Upar film alag flop hui hai abhi abhi. Jaane do,” a comment read.

What is your take on the whole fallout between Taapsee Pannu and the paparazzi? Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

