After Shabaash Mithu, Taapsee Pannu is all set to arrive with her Anurag Kashyap directorial Dobaaraa. The actress has been on a roll and how. While her last film emerged as a box-office dud, she is excited to be shooting with Shah Rukh Khan. A few days back, when the actor duo was shooting in London with Rajkumar Hirani, a few photos of them from the sets were leaked on social media.

In the leaked photos, SRK was seen wearing a red jacket paired with a checkered shirt underneath. He was seen bent on one knee. Taapsee on the other hand was seen carrying a bag while wearing a top.

As the leaked photos took went viral in no time taking social media by storm, Taapsee Pannu in her latest interview revealed Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkummar Hirani’s reactions.

Speaking to Indian Express, “They tried to not… But we were shooting at Westminster Bridge (London), it is only so much you can do. Shah Rukh sir also tried a lot. They were not really happy that pictures came out,” adding “But it is not like, ‘Oh the look has now been revealed, a look which would have made us unrecognisable’. It wasn’t that, but Raju sir likes to keep (things under wraps). If you look at it, he has not even released a single poster or teaser. There was an announcement video which he shot casually with Shah Rukh sir and released.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chipku Media (@chipkumedia)

Taapsee Pannu went on to reveal, “Raju sir’s idea is, ‘I want to first finish my film and then (reveal details)’. That’s the kind of filmmaker he is. Shah Rukh sir was in total favour of doing it the same way. So obviously when they didn’t plan it, they didn’t like the fact that it started coming out.”

“But then you can only do so much when you are shooting with a superstar like him. Obviously, people are curious. With Shah Rukh Khan, you can’t control the crowd and that was Sunday, overseas, in London, shooting on Westminster Bridge- you just can’t,” Taapsee concluded by saying.

On the work front, apart from Dunki, Taapsee Pannu has a few more interesting projects line up. She has Jana Gana Mana, Alien, Blurr, and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? in the pipeline.

