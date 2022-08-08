This weekend, we will witness two major films releasing facing a clash at the box office. Aamir Khan will return to silver screens with his most-anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar will arrive with his upcoming Aanand L Rai directorial Raksha Bandhan. Both the films are releasing on the festival of Rakhi blocking the long Independence Day Weekend. But even before the films could hit the screens on their respective releasing dates, they had to face the wrath of netizens.

Advertisement

For the unversed, from the past few weeks, social media users have gotten #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha and #BoycottRaskhaBandhan trend on Twitter and how.

Advertisement

Well, the latest actor to react to the boycott culture is Akshay Kumar. During his latest media interaction, Akki reacted to the netizens’ trend of boycotting his film, Raksha Bandhan. Addressing the media, Khiladi Kumar called such people mischievous and said everything they do is going to help the Indian economy.

Akshay Kumar told a section of media, “There are a few people who do all these things, they are doing mischiefs, that’s okay. They can do whatever, anybody can do whatever they want. It’s a free country, everybody is allowed to do whatever they want. My thing is to anyone that this industry or any industry whether it is a builder’s industry, film industry or clothes industry, this all helps in economy of India. By doing things like this, it’s not going to make any sense. We all are on verge of making our country the biggest and the greatest. I would just request to not get into it as it will be better for our country.”

Earlier at a media interaction, when Aamir Khan was asked about #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha, he was heard saying, “Yes, I feel sad. Also, I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their heart, they believe that I am someone who doesn’t like India. In their hearts they believe, but it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That’s not the case. Please don’t boycott my film. Please watch my film,”

Coming back to Akshay Kumar, he has a couple of interesting projects lined up for him. The superstar has films like Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 co-starring Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi and lastly and untitled Soorarai Pottru remake in the pipeline.

Must Read: Katrina Kaif Latest Airport Outing Suspects Her Pregnancy Rumours Yet Again, Netizens React, “Looks Like She’s Expecting”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram