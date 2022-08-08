A while ago, Katrina Kaif was spotted at the Mumbai airport and looked pretty as ever. While the video is going viral for other reasons, we got a glimpse of her husband Vicky Kaushal who had come to the airport to drop the actress but didn’t come out of the car. Now, the netizens are reacting to Katrina wearing baggy clothes and suspecting if the actress is pregnant in the comments section. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Katrina enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 66 million followers on Instagram. The beauty also happens to be quite popular on the photo-sharing site and often shares reels, pictures and stories of herself giving a glimpse of her personal and professional life to her fans. Talking about her latest spotting, the Zero actress looked gorgeous as she arrived at the Mumbai airport.

Katrina Kaif can be seen donning a comfortable attire with white t-shirt with a pair of light blue denim joggers that she topped off with a denim jacket. She completed her look with white sneakers and accessorised her look with a pair of sunglasses and a face mask.

Take a look at her video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

How is she always so pretty!

Reacting to Katrina Kaif’s video, a user on Instagram commented, “looks like she is expecting.” Another user commented, “🧐🧐😳🧐I just look at her belly to see if she’s pregnant.” A third user commented, “I think she’s pregnant.” A fourth user commented, “She’s wearing oversized clothes maybe she’s expecting.”

What are your thoughts on Katrina nailing her airport look like always wearing comfy clothes? Tell us in the space below.

