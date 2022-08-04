Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly the reigning queen of Bollywood. The actress who enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media is one of the top actresses in B-Town. Ek Tha Tiger has an army of 66.1 million followers on Instagram and every time she posts a photo on social media, it takes the web by storm for all the obvious reasons. Katrina, who is often in the news owing to her fashion choices, personal life and films, is making headlines for altogether different reasons. Scroll down to know what are we talking about.

On the personal front, Kat married Vicky Kaushal in December last year and has been enjoying a blissful marriage. Their photos never fail to give us major family goals.

Coming back, Katrina Kaif left each of her fans shocked when her changed Instagram name surfaced on the photo-sharing app. A while back, while scrolling through her Insta feed we stumbled upon Kat’s photos taking us to her Insta profile. But before her photos could grab our attention what caught our eyes was the new name. For a little while, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress’ Insta name was changed to ‘Camedia Moderatez’. Yes, you heard that right!

We wonder what could be the reason. Did Katrina Kaif’s Insta account was hacked or was it a promotional gimmick for her upcoming film Phone Bhoot? Or was it a publicity stunt for her beauty brand Kay? Well, we also Googled the meaning of ‘Camedia Moderatez’ but what we came across was rather surprising as every information popping on the screen everything about Katrina Kaif. Yes, that’s true! Don’t believe us, see it yourself.

Well, the reason behind the changed name is best known to the actress now. However, there’s nothing to worry about now as it is back to normal.

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, is gearing up for the release of Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. That apart she also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on suspicious activity on Katrina Kaif’s Instagram account? Do let us know.

