Akshay Kumar is known for completing at least 3-4 films in a single year. It’s not just about wrapping up the projects in quick time but the hit machine never comprises on his working hours. Recently, he opened up about working less compared to other stars yet delivering multiple films in a single year. Below is all you need to know.

Ever since the beginning of his career, Akshay has been giving multiple films in a year. Even at the age of 54, the superstar hasn’t slowed down a bit and working on a crazy number of projects already. As the actor promotes his upcoming release Raksha Bandhan, he recently opened up about his working schedule.

While talking to ETimes, Akshay Kumar said, “Right through my career, especially during my early days, people used to ask me why I work on four films in a year. People have always asked me to slow down and ease out on the number of films I act in or produce. Let me tell you, I take the maximum number of holidays for any individual in the film industry. I never work on Sundays. I always work half a day on Saturday.”

Akshay Kumar added, “I spend only 8 hours on a film set in the day, but I don’t spend a single minute of those 8 hours in a vanity van. I am always standing on the floor of the movie set. My 8 hours are equal to 14-15 hours of any other star. That’s my commitment to the movies.”

Well, we don’t really doubt Akshay Kumar’s commitment to his films as several filmmakers have poured praise for him in the past.

