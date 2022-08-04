Kamaal R Khan aka KRK continues to spill positive words for Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan while trying his best to spread negativity against Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. In his recent tweets, the actor has made some shocking claims by accusing Aamir and team LSC of trying the wrong methods. Scroll below to know more.

Advertisement

In the last few days, Kamaal has been openly supporting Akshay’s upcoming release. It has taken many by surprise as the self-proclaimed critic has been the one who has bashed Akki for every single thing he has done in the past. Contrary to it, RB is getting full support from Kamaal on Twitter.

Advertisement

In his latest tweets, KRK has accused Aamir Khan and the team Laal Singh Chaddha is paying for negative trends against Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan. He wrote, “There is a huge difference between real public trends and paid trends. Paid trends can’t effect anything at all. Aamir n his PR #Prabhat are believing that @akshaykumar is paying for trends against #LSC which is not true. So Aamir is paying for all trends against #RakshaBandhan!”

KRK further added that Raksha Bandhan isn’t witnessing negativity from people in reality, hence the film will not suffer any dent. “Public is a not trending anything against #RakshaBandhan. Only Aamir Khan‘s media company Spice media is organising all trends again #RB. Therefore these trends are not going to effect film’s business. While public is trending every thing against #LSC which will effect film badly,” he tweeted.

Have a look at the tweets:

There is a huge difference between real public trends and paid trends. Paid trends can’t effect anything at all. Aamir n his PR #Prabhat are believing that @akshaykumar is paying for trends against #LSC which is not true. So Aamir is paying for all trends against #RakshaBandhan! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 3, 2022

Public is a not trending anything against #RakshaBandhan. Only Aamir Khan‘s media company Spice media is organising all trends again #RB. Therefore these trends are not going to effect film’s business. While public is trending every thing against #LSC which will effect film badly — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 3, 2022

Both Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan are scheduled to release on 11th August 2022 i.e. on the Rakshabandhan holiday.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan’s One Request & Vijay Sethupathi Changed His Entire Shooting Diary? Make Way For Makkal Selvan’s Confirmed Entry

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram