Akshay Kumar is uniting with Tiger Shroff for Jackky Bhagnani’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Ever since the film was announced, the fans have been waiting with bated breath for the update about the film. BMCM has also grabbed headlines as it was in news owing to the fees of its lead actors. Recently, a report about the film’s financial status surfaced when it was being said that it might be put on the backburner owing to the lead actor’s previous flop films.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Akshay and Tiger’s past few releases including Heropanti 2, Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj have turned out to be a box office dud.

Advertisement

Now owing to the failure of these films, the makers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan had put the film of the backburner as the ‘budgeting was not financially feasible for stakeholders’ reported Bollywood Hungama. The report also stated that it was almost on the verge of getting shelved when the Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and director Ali Abbas Zafar decided to cut their fees. However, soon after the report of the film going through the backburner made headlines producer Jackku Bhagnani was quick to react to the same.

Taking to Twitter, Jackky Bhagnani cleared the air about Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff cutting down their fees. He Tweeted, “Absolutely InCorrect !! Source-The Producer ( i am sure i am reliable ) Get ready for this action packed Dhamaka which was always on track”

A source close to the development had revealed to Bollywood Hungama, “While Akshay has cut down his fees by 50 percent and entered the hybrid model of working in profit sharing and upfront fees, Tiger and Ali too have reduced their remuneration by 20 to 35 percent. There is an overall reduction of approximately Rs. 100 crores from the 3 talents and this has made the film a viable venture.”

“Which sane mind would spend Rs. 220 crores to just sign the talent? Yes, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was going to be put on the backburner, but the reason was not just the financial structure. There are a lot of factors involved in filmmaking. The deals with the actors on the financial front are always confidential, and the information leaked was all speculation and there was not an iota of truth to it. The financial structure of the film at present is also known just by the producers, their legal team and the actors in question,” said another source close to production. ‘Jackky Bhagnani is one of the youngest and dynamic producers in the country, is known for bankrolling massy entertainers like ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’, ‘Coolie No. 1’ is coming back ‘Ganapath” starring Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff. He is also working on an film honouring on the Indian Air Force.

Must Read: Varun Dhawan Kisses Kiara Advani Randomly Leaving Her Shocked During Sensuous Photoshoot, KRK Trolls “Jab Aadmi Mood Me Aa Jata Hai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram