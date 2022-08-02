Boycott Raksha Bandhan Trends On Twitter
Amid all the negativity around Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, now Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan has joined the bandwagon. A section of netizens is demanding a boycott of the film and it has to do with RB’s writer Kanika Dhillon’s ‘gau mutra’ digs and alleged anti-Hindu tweets. Scroll below to know more.

Demanding a boycott of a Bollywood film and spreading negativity isn’t a new thing now. Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, we have seen several Hindi films have suffered a wave of hatred due to such trends. Most of such cases have been truly illogical and senseless. Now Aanand L Rai‘s upcoming film is facing all the heat.

In one of her old tweets, Kanika Dhillion had allegedly written, “Dying in the parking lot after waiting for a hospital bed…Yeh aache din hai! India super power hai! Aur gau mata ka mutra peene see Covid chala jayega (These are the good days…India is a super power. And drinking cow’s urine will cure Covid-19).”

Another tweet of the Raksha Bandhan writer reads, “Hmm you think one day the cows of India will also be contesting elections? Since they offer more solutions- benefits and protection than our Ministers! Holy cow! Jai Gaiyaa Mayya ki!” taking a jibe at Narendra Modi led government.

It is learnt that some of these old tweets are now deleted but netizens are making the screenshots of it viral and demanding a boycott of Raksha Bandhan. Check out some reactions below:

Let’s see if the makers or Akshay Kumar reacts to this boycott trend!

