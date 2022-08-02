Amid all the negativity around Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, now Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan has joined the bandwagon. A section of netizens is demanding a boycott of the film and it has to do with RB’s writer Kanika Dhillon’s ‘gau mutra’ digs and alleged anti-Hindu tweets. Scroll below to know more.

Advertisement

Demanding a boycott of a Bollywood film and spreading negativity isn’t a new thing now. Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, we have seen several Hindi films have suffered a wave of hatred due to such trends. Most of such cases have been truly illogical and senseless. Now Aanand L Rai‘s upcoming film is facing all the heat.

Advertisement

In one of her old tweets, Kanika Dhillion had allegedly written, “Dying in the parking lot after waiting for a hospital bed…Yeh aache din hai! India super power hai! Aur gau mata ka mutra peene see Covid chala jayega (These are the good days…India is a super power. And drinking cow’s urine will cure Covid-19).”

Another tweet of the Raksha Bandhan writer reads, “Hmm you think one day the cows of India will also be contesting elections? Since they offer more solutions- benefits and protection than our Ministers! Holy cow! Jai Gaiyaa Mayya ki!” taking a jibe at Narendra Modi led government.

It is learnt that some of these old tweets are now deleted but netizens are making the screenshots of it viral and demanding a boycott of Raksha Bandhan. Check out some reactions below:

Kanika has deleted several Hindu and Nation Hating tweets as her tweets went viral. She only because her movie is about to be released.

Trust me Kanika Dhillon, we will make sure that your movie is super flop movie of the millenium. @KanikaDhillon #BoycottbollywoodForever pic.twitter.com/jr43fujUFB — Ankita™ :): 🕉️🇮🇳 Proud Ssrian (@DareDevil__Ank) August 2, 2022

Some more reason for avoiding tickets pic.twitter.com/8sAj799r2d — Vishal Suryawanshi (@VishalSuryaa) August 1, 2022

Every single tweet of Kanika Dhillon has either Hindu-Muslim or jibe. All the best for her #RakshaBandhan movie.#हम_रक्षाबंधन_देखेंगे_नही_मनाएँगे pic.twitter.com/oyoSGk0XHV — 🇮🇳 ABHINAV ADITYA 🇮🇳 (@Abhinav8286) August 2, 2022

Boycott Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Raksha bandhan.

He and movie writer – Kanika dhillon are part of kagaz nahi dhikhayenge gang.

They have many tweets making fun of Gau mata and sanatan culture Entire Bollywood is influenced by dawood group.#BoycottbollywoodForever pic.twitter.com/4Qli8cinPR — Muktanshu 🇮🇳 (@muktanshu) August 1, 2022

Let’s see if the makers or Akshay Kumar reacts to this boycott trend!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Rakhi Sawant Is Ready To Be Salman Khan’s Bodyguard As She Prays For His Safety: “Bullet Will Hit Me…It Won’t Hit Bhai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram